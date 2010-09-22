Paralyzed man shot in his home released from hospital; gunman still on the loose

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The paraplegic shot in his own bed has been released from the hospital.

49-year-old Delano Pighee, a.k.a. Piggy, was shot in the chest at his Spafford Court home last Saturday.

Luckily, the bullet missed all his vital organs.

The shooter remains on the loose.

Pighee is a paraplegic as a result of another shooting nearly two decades ago.

