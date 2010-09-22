Rumored: Prosecutor Bill Mason addresses magazine article suggesting resignation, federal charges

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

SEVEN HILLS, OH (WOIO) - Only 19 Action News cameras rolling outside of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Bill Mason's Seven Hills home Wednesday morning.

Mason addressed a recent magazine article suggesting he plans to resign in October. The article was published in Scene Magazine, and Mason tells 19 Action News he has already asked for a retraction.

"There's no factual basis for that story at all," said Mason.

The Scene also reported that federal charges against Mason are pending.

No word on whether the magazine will act on Mason's request for a retraction at this time.

