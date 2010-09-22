Fall color begins to reveal itself as season changes - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fall color begins to reveal itself as season changes

(WOIO) - As the calendar ushers in the autumn season, Ohio's woodlands are beginning their beautiful transformation as their canopies change from lush green to warm shades of gold, orange and red. Peak color is still a few weeks away for most of the state.

"Most parts of the Buckeye State are starting to notice the first hints of fall color as vivid yellow and gold leaves begin to appear, along with a scattering of red and orange ones," said Casey Burdick, from the ODNR Division of Forestry.  "Buckeye trees have lost there yellow leaves a little early this year because they are found in lower lying areas and are slightly stressed by the drought we have had this summer.  But it is a good year for finding the Buckeye nuts on the ground."  

Most ODNR facilities are reporting that less than 25 percent of the trees have changed color this week. However, Burdick noted that most of the spotty color is ash and maples, which are showing dark purples and reds, especially in urban areas, where the trees may be slightly stress due to drought. Cooler nights should enhance the onset of good fall color and add more variety to the landscape in coming weeks.

The scenic landscape is a special invitation to head outdoors. Some will choose to take part in outdoor traditions such as dove or squirrel hunting while others will enjoy seasonal campouts and events at Ohio state parks and nature preserves. And for the avid hunters, don't forget that archery season for deer starts Saturday, September 25.

This coming weekend, check out one of the following events at one of your Ohio State Parks…

Fall Harvest Fest, Burr Oak (SE), Sept. 24-26 at the lodge.  Arts, crafts and entertainment.  740-767-2112

Frontier Days, Scioto Trail (SE), Sept. 24-26 at the Caldwell Lake campground.  Heritage themed activities and old fashioned treats.  740-887-4818

Fall Festival, Indian Lake (NW) - Sept. 24-26. Crafts, games, square dancing, pony rides, archery & a hot air balloon lift-off. 937-843-2717 or 937-843-3553.

Fall Campout, Pymatuning (NE) - Sept. 24-26. Campsite decorating, kids' activities, boat rides & a potluck dinner. 440-293-6684.

Scary Tales, Findley (NE) - Sept. 25, 7PM at Picnic Point. Spooky stories & campfire treats. 440-647-5749.

Fall Festival, Kelleys Island (NW) - Sept. 25 at the campground. Pumpkin carving, chili dinner & a bonfire. 419-746-2546.

Ohio Heritage Days, Malabar Farm (NE) - Sept. 25-26, 10-4 PM daily. 75 traditional crafters, antique tractors & living history. 35th annual event. 419-892-2784.

Paw-Paw Hike, Caesar Creek (SW) - Sept. 26, 2 pm at the nature center to car pool to the great paw-paw patch.  For more information, call 513-897-2437

Ohio's 74 state parks, 21 state forests and 134 state nature preserves provide excellent locations to view fall foliage. Here are the most current reports from selected locations:

 

Location

Region

Color Condition

Alum/Delaware Creek State Parks

Central

Near Peak

Beaver Creek/Guilford Lake State Parks

East

Changing

Blackhand Gorge Nature Preserve

Central

Changing

Dillon/Blue Rock State Parks

East

Changing

Buck Creek State Park

West

Changing

Burr Oak State Park

Southeast

Changing

Caesar Creek State Park

Southwest

Changing

Clifton Gorge Nature Preserve

West

Changing

Deer Creek State Park

Central

Changing

Harrison Lake State Park/Forest

Northwest

Changing

Hocking Hills State Park/Forest

Southeast

Changing

Hueston Woods State Park

Southwest

Changing

Indian Lake State Park

West

Changing

John Bryan State Park

West

Changing

Kent Bog Nature Preserve

Northeast

Changing

Kiser Lake State Park

West

Changing

Lake Hope State Park

Southeast

Changing

Malabar Farm State Park

Northeast

Changing

Maumee State Park/Forest

Northwest

Changing

Mohican State Park/Forest

Northeast

Changing

Mt. Gilead State Park

Central

Near Peak

Pike Lake/Paint Creek State Parks

Southwest

Changing

Punderson State Park

Northeast

Changing

Quail Hollow State Park

Northeast

Changing

Salt Fork State Park

East

Changing

Shawnee State Park

Southwest

Changing

Sycamore State Park

West

Changing

Tar Hollow State Park/Forest

Southeast

Changing

Triangle Lake Bog

Northeast

Changing

Van Buren State Park

Northwest

Changing

Zaleski State Forest

Southeast

Changing

 

COLOR CONDITION KEY: Changing – Still mostly green, less than 25 percent color. Near Peak – Significant color showing – anywhere from 30 to 60 percent color. Peak – Peak colors – as much as 85 percent showing. Fading – Fading from peak conditions and leaves falling to forest floor. 

