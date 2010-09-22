Fall color begins to reveal itself as season changes

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - As the calendar ushers in the autumn season, Ohio's woodlands are beginning their beautiful transformation as their canopies change from lush green to warm shades of gold, orange and red. Peak color is still a few weeks away for most of the state.

"Most parts of the Buckeye State are starting to notice the first hints of fall color as vivid yellow and gold leaves begin to appear, along with a scattering of red and orange ones," said Casey Burdick, from the ODNR Division of Forestry. "Buckeye trees have lost there yellow leaves a little early this year because they are found in lower lying areas and are slightly stressed by the drought we have had this summer. But it is a good year for finding the Buckeye nuts on the ground."

Most ODNR facilities are reporting that less than 25 percent of the trees have changed color this week. However, Burdick noted that most of the spotty color is ash and maples, which are showing dark purples and reds, especially in urban areas, where the trees may be slightly stress due to drought. Cooler nights should enhance the onset of good fall color and add more variety to the landscape in coming weeks.

The scenic landscape is a special invitation to head outdoors. Some will choose to take part in outdoor traditions such as dove or squirrel hunting while others will enjoy seasonal campouts and events at Ohio state parks and nature preserves. And for the avid hunters, don't forget that archery season for deer starts Saturday, September 25.

This coming weekend, check out one of the following events at one of your Ohio State Parks…

Fall Harvest Fest, Burr Oak (SE), Sept. 24-26 at the lodge. Arts, crafts and entertainment. 740-767-2112

Frontier Days, Scioto Trail (SE), Sept. 24-26 at the Caldwell Lake campground. Heritage themed activities and old fashioned treats. 740-887-4818

Fall Festival, Indian Lake (NW) - Sept. 24-26. Crafts, games, square dancing, pony rides, archery & a hot air balloon lift-off. 937-843-2717 or 937-843-3553.

Fall Campout, Pymatuning (NE) - Sept. 24-26. Campsite decorating, kids' activities, boat rides & a potluck dinner. 440-293-6684.

Scary Tales, Findley (NE) - Sept. 25, 7PM at Picnic Point. Spooky stories & campfire treats. 440-647-5749.

Fall Festival, Kelleys Island (NW) - Sept. 25 at the campground. Pumpkin carving, chili dinner & a bonfire. 419-746-2546.

Ohio Heritage Days, Malabar Farm (NE) - Sept. 25-26, 10-4 PM daily. 75 traditional crafters, antique tractors & living history. 35th annual event. 419-892-2784.

Paw-Paw Hike, Caesar Creek (SW) - Sept. 26, 2 pm at the nature center to car pool to the great paw-paw patch. For more information, call 513-897-2437



Ohio's 74 state parks, 21 state forests and 134 state nature preserves provide excellent locations to view fall foliage. Here are the most current reports from selected locations:

Location Region Color Condition Alum/Delaware Creek State Parks Central Near Peak Beaver Creek/Guilford Lake State Parks East Changing Blackhand Gorge Nature Preserve Central Changing Dillon/Blue Rock State Parks East Changing Buck Creek State Park West Changing Burr Oak State Park Southeast Changing Caesar Creek State Park Southwest Changing Clifton Gorge Nature Preserve West Changing Deer Creek State Park Central Changing Harrison Lake State Park/Forest Northwest Changing Hocking Hills State Park/Forest Southeast Changing Hueston Woods State Park Southwest Changing Indian Lake State Park West Changing John Bryan State Park West Changing Kent Bog Nature Preserve Northeast Changing Kiser Lake State Park West Changing Lake Hope State Park Southeast Changing Malabar Farm State Park Northeast Changing Maumee State Park/Forest Northwest Changing Mohican State Park/Forest Northeast Changing Mt. Gilead State Park Central Near Peak Pike Lake/Paint Creek State Parks Southwest Changing Punderson State Park Northeast Changing Quail Hollow State Park Northeast Changing Salt Fork State Park East Changing Shawnee State Park Southwest Changing Sycamore State Park West Changing Tar Hollow State Park/Forest Southeast Changing Triangle Lake Bog Northeast Changing Van Buren State Park Northwest Changing Zaleski State Forest Southeast Changing

COLOR CONDITION KEY: Changing – Still mostly green, less than 25 percent color. Near Peak – Significant color showing – anywhere from 30 to 60 percent color. Peak – Peak colors – as much as 85 percent showing. Fading – Fading from peak conditions and leaves falling to forest floor.

