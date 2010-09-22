Sober Up: Wasted woman with history of drunk driving crashes car with daughter inside

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - A boozed up mother busted after a middle of the day accident in Elyria.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon around 2:15PM at Fillmore Street and North West River Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a tree sheared into two pieces and the top part of the tree was lying in the street in the 500 block of Fillmore. A blue Pontiac Grand Am was sitting on the north side of Fillmore with heavy front end and topside damage. The vehicle's front windshield was completely shattered and both airbags had been deployed. The rear end was sitting on the curb lawn and the front end was in the street and no one was observed in the vehicle.

According to the police report, Darlene Waters was sitting on the lawn, holding her head in her hands, moaning in pain and asking, "What happened?"

Cops detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Waters' breath and person and her eyes were bloodshot and her face was flushed red. Waters admitted to driving the vehicle, but denied hitting the tree and insisted she was struck by another car.

Waters' 15-year-old daughter was also in the car at the time of the crash, and said she knew her mother had been drinking. The girl said her mother refused to let her operate the car even though she has a valid temporary permit. The teen also said her mother was also acting "strange" before the accident.

Both mother and daughter received minor injuries from the crash. Waters even passed out while talking to officials, but later regained consciousness.

Waters refused to take a sobriety test and was issued a citation for OVI, OVI test refusal and reasonable control.

19 Action News has learned Waters was also busted for OVI back in 2004. She's due in court next week.

