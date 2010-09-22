Explosion: Furnace explodes at a Cleveland metal company - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Explosion: Furnace explodes at a Cleveland metal company

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Crews on the scene of an explosion at a metal company on the city's east side.

The explosion happened at the Erieview Metal Company on Johnston Parkway.

A furnace exploded due to a gas build-up. 

Two workers near the furnace were hurt.  Both were taken to the hospital to be treated and released.

