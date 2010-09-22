Explosion: Furnace explodes at a Cleveland metal company

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Crews on the scene of an explosion at a metal company on the city's east side.

The explosion happened at the Erieview Metal Company on Johnston Parkway.

A furnace exploded due to a gas build-up.

Two workers near the furnace were hurt. Both were taken to the hospital to be treated and released.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.