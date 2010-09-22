Dumb Bum: Thief found inside a dumpster

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

ALLIANCE, OH (WOIO) - A suspected thief tried to escape the police by hiding in a dumpster.

Certainly, a bad idea. He nearly ended up in a landfill.

On Wednesday, September 22, around 6AM, officers of the Alliance Police Department Midnight shift patrol were notified of a suspected theft in progress at the Alliance Wal-Mart store at 2700 W- State.

Officers responded and found a unoccupied running vehicle near the back door.

Police said soon a man exits the fire door with a shopping cart full of merchandise. He takes off on foot.

Officers went after him and lost him.

Just before 7 am, Alliance dispatchers received a call from a friend of James Brienzo.

The person stated that he had just received a call from Brienzo that he bad been hiding in a dumpster near the Alliance Wal-Mart but was just picked up and disposed of in a trash truck and needed help.

Alliance Dispatchers as well as Stark County Dispatchers made contact with Brienzo briefly on his cell phone then began utilizing OPS to track his cell phone until officers located the trash truck on N. Walnut at River.

Officers had the truck emptied to recover him.

Brienzo was recovered at the Alliance recycling center at River and Walnut.

He was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Canton then life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. He's expected to recover.

