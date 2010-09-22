Arson: Highland Middle School fire intentionally set

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

Medina, OH (WOIO) - The Division of State Fire Marshal has ruled Monday's fire at Highland Middle School in Medina as arson.

Investigators have eliminated all accidental causes and determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Officials say the fire originated in a gym in a boy's locker room shower that had been converted to a storage area.

How the fire exactly started will not be released until the investigation is complete.

Police say the fire was set just after the start of first period. More than 800 students were evacuated. No one was injured.

