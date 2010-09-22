Purse snatcher sought in vicious beating

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - Lorain police are investigating a violent purse snatching.

It happened on West 25th Street. Cops say the thief dragged the 47-year-old victim by her hair and beat her while trying to steal her purse.

Paulette Catalano says the thug hit her so many times she lost count.

The punk eventually stopped when a stranger approached them, yelled at him and called the police.

Catalano was LifeFlighted to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. She reportedly has injuries to her face, eyes and neck. She's listed in fair condition.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s. He was wearing dark pants, a red shirt and was carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers.

