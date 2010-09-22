Strongsville on receiving end of money for recreation projects

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS - Representative Matt Patten (D-Strongsville) joined Sen. Tom Patton (R-Strongsville) and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Sean Logan to present a ceremonial grant check to Strongsville Mayor Thomas Perciak. The $250,000 check will be used to make room for a new family aquatic center and build three new baseball diamonds at Youth Sports Park.

"The City of Strongsville has outlined an excellent vision in its Capital Improvement Project, and I'm happy to see this money being put to good use," said Rep. Patten. "This is a true team effort between my office, Senator Patton's office and Mayor Perciak's administration to provide the resources and space to construct this new facility. As a father of four, I applaud the Mayor for constantly keeping an eye on the future and making Strongsville an attractive city for families."

The money will be specifically used to relocate three existing baseball fields in order make room for the new aquatic center. The city's Master Plan lists the center as the top priority for Strongsville.

