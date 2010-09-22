Man Killed: Investigation launched after Akron man finds dead roommate

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: AKRON, OH, (WOIO) - Akron police are now releasing the name of the man killed in his home on Wednesday.

44-year-old Mark Shafer was found dead by his roommate just after 6PM in their Harpster Road house.

The roommate immediately called police.

Officials tell 19 Action News they are investigating Shafer's death as a homicide, and are waiting for the coroner to rule on an exact cause of death.

