Consumer Alert: Similac recalling 5 million cans of baby formula

NEW YORK (CNN) -- Abbott Laboratories said Wednesday that it has issued a recall of approximately 5 million cans of certain Similac-brand powdered infant formula due to the possibility of the presence of a beetle.

Abbott spokeswoman Melissa Brotz said that the presence of a small common beetle was detected in the product produced at a manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

The company has since stopped production and shipment of the affected formula, and contacted the Food and Drug Administration to initiate the recall.

The recall includes certain Similac powder product lines that come in 8-ounce, 12.4-ounce, and 12.9-ounce cans. Abbott liquid formula is not a part of the recall.

The FDA said that this type of beetle, if ingested, could cause discomfort and irritate the gastrointestinal tract, causing the infant to lose appetite.

The affected manufacturing plant is being fumigated, a process that according to the FDA started Wednesday and will take about three days.

Company spokeswoman Brotz added that, "Parents place a lot of trust in Similac, and delivering anything less than the highest quality formula is unacceptable to us. That's why we're initiating the recall."

The recall is being issued in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and some countries in the Caribbean

Abbott said that parents and caregivers can go to www.similac.com/recall10 or call Abbott's consumer hotline, (800) 986-8850, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for more information.

