All for one: Family gets involved and helps domestic violence victim

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MEDINA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Crime fighting is a family affair in Medina County.

Police say a man, his wife, and her brother rescued a woman who was allegedly being attacked by her boyfriend.

The guy taking the swings at his girl apparently didn't know he was doing it in front of a former police officer, a pistol packing mom and a young man willing and able to run him down.

Heather Evans was packing heat when she and her brother Kyle Yates saw a woman being beaten in a Wadsworth McDonald's parking lot.

"I rolled my window down. I could her screaming, help me, somebody help me," Heather Evans.

That's when she and her husband William, also packing heat both went for their weapons.

"My husband drew his weapon. By that time I had mine drawn."

Her brother Kyle Yates called 911 and chased after him.

They eventually caught him and tasered him right in the middle of the street.

Thanks to them, 18 year old Anthony Konopinski is now facing domestic violence, child endangering, resisting arrest and drug charges.

The grateful victim said she'd tried to scream for help in the Walmart parking lot where the fight started, but nobody would intervene.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.