Cheap Dig$: Cleveland ranks as 4th most affordable city in the nation

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - According to Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Cleveland is the No. 4 most affordable estate market in the U.S., where the average home listing price for a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home comes in at $87,240.

Canton came in as 8th on the affordability scale where the same size home costs an average of $114,325.

Coldwell Banker released its new Home Listing Report, which provides the average home listing price for properties of this size listed on between February and August 2010 from nearly 300 select U.S. markets.

Detroit is ranked as the most affordable market, where the average listing price for a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home costs $68,007, while Newport Beach, Calif. topped the list as most expensive at $1,826,348 for the same size property. That's a price difference of more than $1.7 million! Newport Beach is known for its sandy beaches and for being the backdrop for numerous TV shows including "The O.C." and "Arrested Development." Detroit, otherwise known as "Motor City," is famous for its industrial and automotive history and of course, the Red Wings hockey team.

