Awkward: Jimmy Dimora attends tense Commissioners meeting despite charges, colleague disdain

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Jimmy Dimora took his seat at the Cuyahoga County Commissioner's meeting Thursday morning, despite being slapped with a number of federal charges and his outspoken colleagues disapproval.

The Board of County Commissioners meeting proved to be very tense and awkward, but there were no fireworks. A good outcome, as both of Dimora's colleagues, Tim Hagan and Peter Lawson Jones, have blasted him in public statements and called for his resignation.

"It's sad," said Commissioner Hagan. "Nobody wants to be a part of something perceived...that's confirmed by...the behavior of at least two county officials here and no one wants to be associated with it. But some things are beyond your controls."

A judge ruled embattled Commissioner Dimora may return to his seat on the Board of Commissioners on Wednesday morning.

A magistrate judge in Cleveland ruled that his bond agreement will be modified to allow his participation in Board meetings with several limitations. Most importantly, he cannot have any contact with any county employee without his lawyer present. He will not be able to vote on personnel matters, or contracts with individuals or companies named in the indictment against him.

He is also prohibited from voting on anything involving the new Juvenile Justice Center, the County Engineer's Office, any halfway house, union or member, the Common Pleas Court budget or any matter involving the cities of Parma, Lakewood, Bedford, Solon or Berea. He was cautioned in court to err on the side of caution in any vote.

Outside of court, Dimora asked why not resign with so many limitations on his participation. He said that the bulk of the commissioners work and budget has to do with health and human services issues and he is allowed to vote on those. Dimora again stated that taxpayers have not lost a cent by his actions and added, "I may not be an angel, but I'm no crook."

FBI agents rounded up Dimora, along with a number of people his inner circle, last week. Dimora has always been steadfast in maintaining his innocence and pleaded pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen charges against him. [Read the indictment HERE]

