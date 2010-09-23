ODOT vendors plead guilty to corruption charges, set for sentencing

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sentencing for Robert Jones, Jr. and Kent Winter is scheduled for later this morning.

ODOT vendors, 49-year-old Jones and 54-year-old Winter, were indicted on corruption charges for using a wide-variety of scams to illegally steer ODOT contracts and business to friends and associates from 2000 to 2007.

On August 6th of this year, Jones pleaded guilty to one count of bribery and three counts of attempted tampering with records. Jones paid $64,000 in restitution to ODOT. Jones faces a maximum sentence of 9 ½ years in prison.

On June 18th of this year, Winter pleaded guilty to one count of restrictions on present or former public officials or employee and five counts of tampering with records. Winter paid $185,000 in restitution to ODOT. Winter faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison.

The Ohio Inspector General's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the investigation.

