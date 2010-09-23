Visitation today for father of Parma Mayor killed in car accident

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - Visitation is today for the father of the Parma Mayor.

Jerry DePiero, father of Dean DePiero, was killed in a car accident in Ottawa County last week.

Visitation is slated from 3-8PM at the Busch Funeral Home at 7501 Ridge Road.

His funeral will take place Friday morning at 11:30AM at Holy Family Catholic Church on York Road in Parma.

The following statement was released by Mayor Dean DePiero and his family:

We are shocked and devastated at the sudden and tragic loss of Jerry. Jerry was the patriarch of our family and nothing was more important to him than his wife, children, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother and nieces and nephews. Community was also important to Jerry. He served six months in the National Guard Reserve and spent 25 years as a Parma Firefighter. Giving back was extremely important to Jerry and it was something he taught his daughter and three sons.

Jerry was very active and founded the largest Century 21 branch in Ohio, DePiero and Associates, Inc., where he continued to work as a real estate agent. We find some comfort in the fact that Jerry truly lived until he passed Monday night.



We appreciate all of your prayers during this difficult time.



The Family of Jerry DePiero

