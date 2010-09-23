Funeral arrangements in place for St. Ignatius student killed in crash

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Funeral arrangements are in place for a St. Ignatius student killed last weekend.

17-year-old Adam Grodzik died when his car collided with a dump truck.

Visitation is this afternoon and tomorrow at Fortuna Funeral Home in Independence.

A funeral mass will be at 11AM tomorrow morning at St. Basil.

