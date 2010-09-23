Tee Time: Prosecutor's office playing golf during county crisis

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It's been a long and embarrassing week for Cuyahoga County government.

Commissioner Jimmy Dimora dragged into federal court along with two county judges.

Former Auditor Frank Russo pleads guilty and faces 21 years in jail.

So why is County Prosecutor Bill Mason and his staff golfing? It's Friday, a work day at Ridgewood Golf Course in Parma.

"It's an office golf outing. It's one event for the Prosecutor's Office. It's been going on for 35 years," said County Prosecutor, Bill Mason.

Cuyahoga is facing a historic criminal, financial and image crisis but Mason's staff is hitting a little white ball around on a work day.

Some people would see this has bad form. Why have it this year?

"Every single office has something like this. Do thing for comradery and goodwill for the office. We have been doing this for 35 years," said Mason.

Mason also said he thought about canceling it.

"We decided to go forward," said Mason.

On Thursday Mason's office lost the only corruption case the feds gave him. The owner of the Mirage Club in Cleveland and two of his family members were up on charges and got off.

24 hours later Mason is golfing so after 11 years in office and between golf outings did Bill Mason ever hear the rumors Jimmy Dimora and Frank Russo were making back door deals?

"I'm telling you no. We would have done something about it. The feds have been on this for 3 years so obviously they learned something," said Mason.

Bill says everybody paid their own way. He couldn't tell me how many staff members were playing out of the 100 on the course but they all took vacation days.

We're double checking but with this type of county corruption crisis, Mr. Mason with all due respect, we're calling this one - just plain wrong.

