Snow Much Fun!: Progressive Field transformed into Winterland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Progressive Field will open its gates to the public for the first time during the offseason beginning "Snopening Day" Friday, November 26 from Noon-10PM for a unique event, featuring ice skating and snow tubing, that is sure to become a popular destination in Northeast Ohio this winter.

"We created Indians Snow Days at Progressive Field to be the destination for winter entertainment in Northeast Ohio," said Indians Vice President of Public Relations BOB DIBIASIO. "This first of its kind event will give downtown Cleveland another marquee attraction this winter that will be sure to create memories for families, friends and co-workers."

Each day, the Indians will blanket Progressive Field with 150 tons of snow, which will result in more than 5,000 tons of snow over the course of the event.

INDIANS SNOW DAYS EVENTS

Batterhorn (Snow Tubing), presented by RTA- 10 lane snow tubing hill on top of Time Warner Cable Bleachers (eight adult lanes 60'6" high off the ground and two children's lanes starting at the top of the 19' outfield wall)

Frozen Mile (Ice Skating)- 1/4 mile ice skating track around the outfield and small kids ice skating rink in left field corner

Slider's Snow Mountain- Kids play area in short left field

Winter Haven- Walking trail through the outfield featuring winter lights

Home Run Porch- Area to congregate and watch the festivities, complete with fire pit and concessions

PRICING

General Admission: $5 (Provides access to Slider's Snow Mountain, Winter Haven, Food/Beverage and all other Indians Snow Days activities with the exception of snow tubing and ice skating)

Frozen Mile (Ice Skating): $10 (Unlimited ice skating, including skate rental and General Admission access)

Batterhorn (Snow Tubing), presented by RTA: $20 (Two hour Batterhorn session and General Admission access)

Batterhorn/Frozen Mile Combo: $25 (Two hour Batterhorn session, unlimited Frozen Mile access including skate rental and General Admission access)

Family Pack: $100 (Two Adults and Two Children can enjoy a two hour Batterhorn session, unlimited Frozen Mile access including skate rental, General Admission and Food/Beverage credit)

***Please note- Children under three years old are free but not permitted on the Batterhorn.

TICKETS

Tickets will be available for purchase on indians.com and Indians Team Shops beginning Monday, November 15 at 10AM.

EVENT DATES/HOURS

Snopening Day with Fireworks- Be a part of this inaugural event's debut on Friday, November 26 from Noon-10PM complete with fireworks! Opening Weekend will coincide with City of Cleveland's Winterfest celebration on Public Square that will occur on Saturday, November 27.

Event Dates and Hours- Indians Snow Days will run primarily every day beginning November 26 until January 2, 2011 (Exceptions being nine group dates- Monday thru Wednesday select weeks). Times fluctuate based on date. Please visit indians.com/snowdays for complete event date schedule and times.

Group Outings and Party Rentals- Group daily discounts and private group party opportunities, including the Terrace Club, Champions Suite and field level Dugout Suites will be available to holiday and birthday parties!

Holidays- Indians Snow Days will be open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve (featuring Fireworks) and New Year's Day.

