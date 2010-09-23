Grand Jury fails to indict man accused of holding date hostage for two weeks

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - A Grand Jury did not indict a Cleveland man accused of holding a woman hostage in her apartment for nearly 20 days. Andre Jenkins' case was presented to the Lorain County Grand Jury earlier this month.

Jenkins was charged by police after he allegedly held a Lorain woman, whom he dated just twice, against her will.

According to the police report, Jenkins demanded to move in with the woman and when she refused, he reportedly pulled out a gun, pistol-whipped her and held her hostage in her home.

