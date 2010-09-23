The Roof: Contractor indicted, accused of putting big buck roof on Frank Russo's home for free

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Another indictment in the ever widening Cuyahoga County corruption probe.

The latest, with ties to former County Auditor Frank Russo. Roofing contractor Ronald Romanini has been charged with bribery.

He admits to federal prosecutors he put a $25,000 dollar roof on the home of Frank Russo - for free.

In return, Russo gave Romanini's relatives raises.

