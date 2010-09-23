Say Cheese!: Surveillance snaps sought after suspect in Cleveland bank robbery

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland cops searching for the man who robbed a bank just after the business opened for the day.

It happened minutes after 9AM Thursday morning at the U.S. Bank on Euclid.

The suspect is described as a slender black male, 5'3" tall.

19 Action News has learned the thug passed a note to the tell demanding cash. He did not show a weapon.

After getting an unknown amount of cash, he fled on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cleveland Police.

