Roller coaster catches fire at Cedar Point

(WOIO) - A fire on a roller coaster at Cedar Point.

It happened around 9:30PM Tuesday on the Mean Streak, and was extinguished by the Sandusky Fire Department by 10:30PM.

The fire was discovered by members of the Cedar Point Police Department during a routine patrol.

The park was closed at the time the fire sparked.

There was minimal damage to the ride, only about 5 feet of track was damaged.

19 Action News has learned Cedar Point was preparing to start winter maintenance program on the ride.

