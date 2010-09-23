Drunk Mom: Woman found passed out in parking lot

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - Lorain Police find a mother passed out in the parking lot of an apartment building with her three year old daughter next to her.

Officers went to an apartment building on Erie Avenue around 6:45 PM and saw Amber Connor sleeping with an empty bottle of vodka and her daughter beside her.

According to a Lorain police report, her three-year old daughter told police that "Mommy is sleeping."

Neighbors had called police because the girl had been wandering the parking lot.

Police said Connor was so drunk to the point she urinated on herself, could not balance and could not speak clearly.

She's been charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication, endangering children and taken to the Lorain County jail.

As for the child, Connor's boyfriend took care of the three year old for the night.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.