Ohio Department of Transportation Vendors Sentenced

CLEVELAND-Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Bill Mason announced that Robert Jones was sentenced to two years in prison.

Jones had pleaded guilty to one count of bribery and three counts of attempted tampering with records. Jones paid $64,000 in restitution to Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) when he entered his plea on August 6, 2010, and faced a maximum sentence of 9 1/2 years in prison.

Kent Winter was sentenced to one year in prison and paid $185,000 in restitution to ODOT today. On June 18, 2010, Winter pleaded guilty to one count of restrictions on present or former public officials or employees, four counts of tampering with records, and one count of attempted tampering with records, and faced 22 years in prison.

The Ohio Inspector General's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the investigation of this case that involved bid-rigging, contract steering and bribery schemes at the ODOT of District 12 office in Garfield Heights.

ODOT vendor, Robert Jones, Jr., 49, of Concord, was indicted on corruption charges for using a wide-variety of scams to illegally steer ODOT contracts and business to friends and associates from 2000 to 2007. Jones was employed by Lake Truck Sales & Service Inc. and Jones Equipment Co., and was a principal of JEL Idealease. Jones bribed ODOT District 12 Store Keeper Kevin Horrigan to obtain ODOT contracts. Jones gave Horrigan a total of $25,000 for personal expenses including the cost of Horrigan's country club membership. Horrigan, aided by District 12 Equipment Superintendent Terrence M. Kosmata, processed phony bids on twenty occasions submitted by Jones. The bids or competitive quotes were forged and submitted on behalf of two other companies for the purpose of steering the contracts to Jones's companies. Jones' three companies were fraudulently awarded $200,000 worth of contracts. Jones also admitted to providing Kosmata a variety of gratuities including free winter boat storage and boat repairs for Kosmata's participation in the corruption.

Kent Winter, 54, of Willoughby Hills, was indicted on corruption charges for using a wide-variety of scams to illegally steer ODOT contracts and business to friends and associates from 2000 to 2007. Winter was the owner of Winter Equipment, Co. located in Willoughby. He conspired with ODOT officials to rig competitive quotes by setting up straw companies to submit bids and inflated bogus bids from other companies in order to steer a total 8 purchases of snow plow blades and other items totaling $170,000, of which he made $44,887 in profit. With contracts in place, he paid approximately $2,000 to entertain two ODOT officials on two trips to Las Vegas.

Winter compensated ODOT officials for ODOT contracts by hosting hot tub parties at his residence with ODOT officials and strippers. The strippers were hired by ODOT District 12 Facilities Manager, Dennis L. Kratochvil, whose trial is scheduled for October 20, 2010. Winter also participated in and partly financed ODOT sponsored boat trips with ODOT officials, ODOT vendors, and strippers. The strippers were hired by Dennis L. Kratochvil.

Of the 17 defendants in this ODOT corruption case, 15 defendants have pleaded guilty to corruption-related charges and have paid a total of $511,840 to ODOT in restitution. The two remaining cases of ODOT District 12 Facilities Manager, Dennis L. Kratochvil, and ODOT Vendor, Dennis B. Kratochvil, are pending.

