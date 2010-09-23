Funeral arrangements set for local real estate agent killed showing a house

Funeral arrangements set for local real estate agent killed - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the Portage County real estate agent killed earlier this week. 

51-year old Andrew Vonstein was found dead inside a vacant home for sale at 1686 Woodway in the Twin Lakes area. He had been shot to death.

Calling Hours Sunday 2:00- 8:00
Shorts Funeral Home
Ravenna

Funeral St. Joan Of Arc Church
11:00 am

Instead of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to St. Joan of Arc's, Trinity Fund which helps families in need.

Vonstein was married with two daughters.

