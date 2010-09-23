No Sign: Suspect in real estate agent's murder on the run, armed and dangerous

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - Authorities in Portage County continue to search for the man suspected in the murder of a real estate agent.

Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for Robert W. Grigelaitis. The 59-year-old is accused in the murder of real estate agent Andy VonStein.

Police believe Grigelaitis is headed back to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and say he is most likely armed and definitely dangerous. He is described as 5'10", 200 lbs., salt and pepper hair.

Grigelaitis is a resident of Fort Lauderdale, but has been living in Ravenna for the past 7 months. According to police, he is driving a 2007 Ford F350 Super duty Crew Cab pick-up truck. It is champagne in color with a Florida plate number of 661xyl.

Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

VonStein was found shot inside one of his listed homes on Woodway Drive Tuesday after his family reported him missing.

Meantime, funeral arrangements have been set:

Calling Hours Sunday 2:00- 8:00

Shorts Funeral Home

Ravenna



Funeral St. Joan Of Arc Church

11:00 am



Instead of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to St. Joan of Arc's, Trinity Fund which helps families in need.

VonStein leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

