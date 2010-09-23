Bishop Eddie Long accused in sex scandal involving former church members

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Atlanta Bishop Eddie Long, fighting back over a sex scandal.

Three men have filed lawsuits, claiming the he forced them to have sex with him, years ago.

Bishop Eddie Long was supposed to talk on the Tom Joyner Morning Show Thursday morning about the allegations against him but at the last minute he canceled.

Jamal Paris, a member of the congregation, has filed a suit against Long, the church and the Longfellows Youth Academy Inc.

And 21-year-old Anthony Flagg and 20-year-old Maurice Robinson both claim that they were chosen as the pastor's "spiritual sons" and have been having inappropriate relations with him since the age of 16, the legal age of consent in Georgia. They also released pictures of the bishop saying Long texted the pictures to them.

Bishop Long has been ministering at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia for more than 20 years.

Long denies all allegations claiming this is just on attack on his church.

