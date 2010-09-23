Dirty Deed: Did Dimora's misdeeds include sex in exchange for a city job?

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Feds say one of Jimmy Dimora's misdeeds is that he slept with a woman in exchange for her job.

So just who is that woman and what role does she play in the Cuyahoga County Corruption probe?

Gina Meuti-Coppers, public employee #39, works at the Bedford courts as a $40,000 dollar a year clerk and according to investigators she got the job by sleeping with Jimmy Dimora.

Dimora's indictment goes into great detail about his sexual liasons with a woman they call public employee 39.

On federal wiretaps, a woman fitting Gina's description tells Dimora:

"F---in' you is a wonderful thing." Dimora's reply: "What an unexpected pleasure."

A day later, investigators say the 41-year old mother of two rented a room at the Independence Holiday Inn, she paid in cash.

The two days later, Dimora requested her resume, and promised her a job at Bedford court. It was the first of what the feds say were several rendezvous between the commissioner and his eager job applicant.

Meuti-Coppers bosses at city hall aren't saying much but clerk of courts Tom Day told 19 Action News Investigator Carl Monday by phone that Dimora did make a phone call on Meuti's behalf.

Meuti-Coppers hasn't been charged with any crime.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.