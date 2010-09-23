Peek-a-Boo: Bobcat spotted in Boston Heights residential neighborhood

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

BOSTON HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - A Boston Heights resident had her evening interrupted when her motion sensing surveillance camera snapped a picture of bobcat in her yard.

According to the Department of Natural Resources Summit County is pretty far north to see a bobcat and although the bobcat population is exploding in Ohio, it's not generally in this part of Ohio.

Officials say while bobcat sightings may be scary, bobcats rarely attack humans.

But it's important to keep a watchful eye on pets and small children.

