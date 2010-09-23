Perv Patrol: Sex offender's victim takes extreme measures to protect the community

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A former school administrator turned convicted sex offender is back on the streets after serving just a fraction of his 18-month sentence.

So when Nick Swonger heard about the release of the man convicted of molesting him, he hit the streets to pass out flyers and warn parents and grandparents.

James Irvin was sentenced to 18 months in prison but this week he was granted a judicial release, meaning he only served two months of his sentence.

As a result, the former school administrator's victim began peppering the neighborhood with flyers about the predator who just moved in.

"There's a sex offender that's moved into the neighborhood. He lives on the street parallel to this one on Butler," Nick Swonger said.

Irvin is now staying in a north Canton neighborhood which is full of people's kids and grand kids.

"Those kids need to be aware, the parents need to be aware and the community needs to be ready that he's here."

Swonger's mother is irate as well. She says she's prepared to hit every house on every block around to make sure parents are prepared, should Irvin attempt to strike again.

"I really want there to be stricter, stiffer laws, especially for people in our schools, it's not fair to other educators."

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.