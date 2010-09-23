Car crash causes mayhem at Malley's

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

BAY VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) - Police in Bay Village are investigating after a car crashed through the front of Malley's on Dover Center Rd.

Cops say a 57-year-old woman was trying to park and her foot slipped onto the gas peddle.

That's when she ran through the front door of the store.

Two employees were injured and they were transported to St. Johns.

Their injuries do not appear to be serious.

So far no charges have been filed.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.