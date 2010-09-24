Get Out!: Hinckley family escapes late night house fire

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

HINCKLEY, OH (WOIO) - A family in Hinckley is safe this hour, after escaping a house fire late Thursday night.

Flames erupted on West 130th after 9:30PM.

Luckily, the family escaped unharmed, but the home suffered extensive damage.

No word on a cause at this time.

