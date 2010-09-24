Firefighters knock down blaze at Maple Heights home - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Firefighters knock down blaze at Maple Heights home

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - 19 Action News crews on the scene of an overnight fire in Maple Heights.

Fire erupted at a home on Edgewood Avenue, and firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

