Not So Sweet: Car crashes into Bay Village candy store

BAY VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a car crashed through the front door of a Bay Village candy shop.

The accident happened just before 7PM on Thursday at Malley's Chocolates on Dover Center Road.

Police tell 19 Action News a 57-year-old woman was attempting to park when her foot slipped onto the gas and she careened into the front of the store.

Two employees were injured and taken to St. John's Hospital for evaluation. No word on conditions at this time.

There are no charges against the driver at this time.

