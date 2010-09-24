South Euclid budget cuts close municipal buildings, offices today

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - Municipal buildings and offices will be closed today, Friday September 24th, as a result of budgetary cutbacks.

The Closures include the following: City Hall Administrative Offices, Service Department Administrative Offices, and the Community Center. All administrative employees will be placed on an unpaid furlough day. Administrative Offices will reopen for normal business Monday September 27th at 8:00 a.m.

POLICE, FIRE, EMS, AND TRASH/RECYCLING SERVICES WILL CONTINUE WITHOUT INTERRUPTION

South Euclid Municipal Court will remain open as scheduled.

Those residents visiting City Hall today for Municipal Court or Police Services must enter through the building's rear entrance,

