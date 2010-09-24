Big Loser$: Parma police seek thugs who stole thousands from elderly man

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - The search is on for two men who stole thousands of dollars from an unsuspecting elderly man.

It happened on the afternoon of September 13th at the Parma man's Stumph Road home.

Two men posing as surveyors convinced the 76-year-old to step outside of his home to check a boundary line in his backyard.

While one man kept the victim occupied, the other went into the house and stole about $4,600 in cash.

The victim didn't want to talk about what happened. Neighbor Mary Ann Lisowski tells 19 Action News it's a shame it appears an older man was targeted

"I guess when you get older, you get more leery," Lisowski said. "You're not as trusting as when you're young. You can handle it, but when you get older, it gets a little scary."

One of the men was described as Hispanic. He had a thin, black mustache and dimples.

Parma police say that at this point, it appears to be an isolated incident. However, they want everyone, especially older people, to be aware and alert and, unfortunately, a little less trusting.

"I think it's a pretty nice neighborhood, but like I said, things can change," Lisowski added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Parma police at (440) 887-7340.

