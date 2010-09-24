Keep 'em Coming: Fugitive safe surrender hits all-time record in fugitive surrenders

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) - Fugitive Safe Surrender, founded by U.S. Marshal for the Northern Ohio District Pete Elliot, set record numbers in its first two days of operation. On the first day, Wednesday, 806 fugitives took advantage of the program, which allows those wanted by the law to resolve outstanding warrants, safely and peacefully.

Fugitives can meet with lawyers, have a court hearing, get their cases adjudicated, recover suspended drivers licenses and meet with numerous social services agencies, all within the safety of Mt. Zion Church, all within the same day. Those taking advantage of Fugitive Safe Surrender receive consideration in sentencing and in fines. On Thursday, 883 people took advantage of the program, which continues today until 5PM and Saturday, 9AM-5PM.

Mt. Zion Church is at 25500 Broadway Avenue in Oakwood Village.

Once Fugitive Safe Surrender closes its doors on Saturday, however, law enforcement from throughout Cuyahoga County will be partnering in county wide sweeps, looking for those who did not turn them selves in. Fugitives taken into custody after Fugitive Safe Surrender will not receive the same considerations offered to those who participated in the program.

