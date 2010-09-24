Operation Medicine Cabinet: 42 locations target teens, seniors, - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Operation Medicine Cabinet: 42 locations target teens, seniors, prescription drugs

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Operation Medicine Cabinet is Saturday, September 25th from 10AM-2PM at 42 locations serving all fifty-eight Cuyahoga County municipalities. 

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration's Operation Takeback, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, Cuyahoga County Board of Health, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, and Drug Awareness and Prevention Inc., would like to help you to safely dispose of any outdated or unwanted medications.

Nationally, teenage prescription drug abuse is rapidly increasing, and your family MEDICINE CHEST could become a teenager's best supplier.

Help protect the environment from overdosing on improperly disposed of medications. Collection programs greatly lessen the chance of prescription medications entering the water supply and the food we eat.

All medications will be gathered by Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Deputies, and destroyed by agents of the DEA.

For location information, visit the website or call 1-800-473-6467.

 

 CITY SITE ADDRESS

 

  •  Amherst Police Department 911 North Lake Street
  •  Avon Police Department 36145 Detroit Road
  •  Avon Lake Police Department 32855 Walker Road
  •  Bay Village Police Department 28000 Wolf Road
  •  Beachwood Community Center 25325 Fairmount Boulevard
  •  Bedford Police Station 165 Center Road
  •  Brecksville Public Square Corner of Route 21Brecksville Rd. & Route 82 Royalton Rd.
  •  Brookpark North Park Retirement 14801 Holland Road 44142
  •  Brunswick Police Department 4095 Center Road
  •  Chardon Geauga County Sheriff's Office 12450 Merritt Road 44024
  •  Cleveland Police Station - 1st District 3895 West130th Street
  •  Cleveland Police Station - 2nd District 3481 Fulton Road
  •  Cleveland Police Station - 3rd District 10700 Chester Avenue
  •  Cleveland Police Station - 4th District 9333 Kinsman Road
  •  Cleveland Police Station - 5th District 881 East 152nd Street
  •  Cleveland Fairview Hospital West Park Building 15531 Lorain Avenue 44111
  •  Columbia Township Fire Department 25540 Royalton Road
  •  Cuyahoga Heights NEORSD Environmental Maintenance Services Center 4747 East 49th Street
  •  East Cleveland Helen S. Brown Senior Center 16100 Euclid Avenue
  •  East Cleveland Anthrop Towers Senior Building 12900 Superior Avenue
  •  East Cleveland The Owls Nest 2020 Taylor Street
  •  East Cleveland Forest Hills Terrace Apartments 14030 Terrace Boulevard
  •  East Cleveland East Cleveland Police Station 14340 Euclid Avenue
  •  Elyria Police Department 18 West Avenue
  •  Euclid Euclid Hospital 18901 Lakeshore Blvd. 44119
  •  Fairview Park Police Department 20777 Lorain Road
  •  Grafton Police Department 1009 Chestnut Street
  •  LaGrange Police Department 355 South Center Street
  •  Lakewood Police Department 12650 Detroit Avenue
  •  Lorain Central Fire Station 1350 Broadway
  •  Lorain Fire Station #3 3042 Grove Avenue
  •  Lorain Fire Station #7 West Park Drive & West 21st Street
  •  Millersburg Police Department 6 North Washington Street
  •  North Olmsted Police Department 27243 Lorain Road 44070
  •  North Ridgeville Police Department 7307 Avon-Belden Road
  •  Oberlin Police Department 85 South Main Street
  •  Olmsted Falls The Jenkins Center 7932 Main Street
  •  Orrville Police Department 207 North Main Street
  •  Parma Senior Center 7001 West Ridgewood
  •  Pepper Pike Police Department 2800 Shaker Boulevard 44124
  •  Rittman Police Department 30 North Main Street
  •  Rocky River Fairview Wellness Center 3035 Wooster Road 44116
