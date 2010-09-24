Operation Medicine Cabinet: 42 locations target teens, seniors, prescription drugs

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Operation Medicine Cabinet is Saturday, September 25th from 10AM-2PM at 42 locations serving all fifty-eight Cuyahoga County municipalities.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration's Operation Takeback, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, Cuyahoga County Board of Health, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, and Drug Awareness and Prevention Inc., would like to help you to safely dispose of any outdated or unwanted medications.

Nationally, teenage prescription drug abuse is rapidly increasing, and your family MEDICINE CHEST could become a teenager's best supplier.

Help protect the environment from overdosing on improperly disposed of medications. Collection programs greatly lessen the chance of prescription medications entering the water supply and the food we eat.

All medications will be gathered by Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Deputies, and destroyed by agents of the DEA.

For location information, visit the website or call 1-800-473-6467.

