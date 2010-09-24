Sex Stream: Perverts arrested, accused of streaming live video of teen sex on adult websites

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AMHERST, OH (WOIO) - Police arrest two males for having sex with a 16-year-old girl and streaming it live on the Internet to adult sites.

The teen's mother called police on September 14th, and cops executed a search warrant on Larkmoor Street in Lorain. Several items were seized.

They then arrested 21-year-old Mas Torgerson of Amherst and 18-year-old Darrin Karnik of Lorain.

Police say the 16-year-old girl had sex that was streamed live on the web at least twice in at least two separate locations in Amherst.

Officials also believe money was paid to the people having sex on the web cam.

Karnik and Torgerson are facing multiple charges; including, sexual imposition, importuning, compelling prostitution and pandering obscenity.

Bond set for each at $60,500 dollars.

Police also say there is a possibility that other males and females under the age of 18 may be involved.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.