Bribe Bust: Dumb dude tries to grease cop's palm in order to avoid arrest

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man is behind bars this hour after allegedly trying to bribe a cop.

Roderick Blevins was arrested Wednesday night for trespassing at the Mentor Park Garden Apartments.

While in the back of the cruiser, the 20-year-old allegedly offered the cop $250 dollars not to take him to jail.

Blevins is accused of saying, "I got $250 dollars for you. I can't go to jail."

If convicted of bribing a police officer, Blevins could spend up to five years in prison.

