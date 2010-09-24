Florida bank hostage situation ends peacefully

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: (WOIO) - The hostage situation at a Coral Gables, Florida bank ended peacefully as police led an unidentified man out. At least two people had been held hostage during the standoff Friday morning. Police and bomb squad members also did a sweep of the Bank of America building on US1 for explosives.

The robbery attempt started Thursday night when an unidentified bank employee was apparently kidnapped from a South Miami-Dade apartment complex. The employee was used to gain access to the bank Friday at 8AM, before it opened for business. The FBI confirmed that the bank robbery was a continuation of the home invasion robbery, which turned into a kidnapping.

At one point, Coral Gables police believed an explosive device was strapped to the bank employee or the hostage-taker, so the bomb squad was deployed to the bank. Later police said they thought a device was inside the bank.

The bank is directly across from the campus of the University of Miami. Nearby roads and the Metrorail line in the area were closed during the standoff. Two elementary schools were put on lockdown. Students at the University of Miami campus were alerted about the situation as well.

