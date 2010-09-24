Teen Raped: Cleveland police seek thug who kidnapped, raped school girl

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man who kidnapped and raped a teenager on the way to school.

The sexual assault happened on Tuesday in the 5300 block of Magnet Avenue on the city's Eastside.

The 17-year-old victim says she was walking to her bus stop when she noticed a black van circling around.

The teen realized she was going to be late for school, so she decided to walk back home and get a ride.

The teen noticed the van following and when she turned down Magnet Avenue, the man got out of the van. He grabbed her, put her in the van and drove down Magnet Avenue.

When the van stopped further down the street, the teen jumped out. The man also jumped out, grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

The teen managed to bite her attacker before fleeing home and calling the cops.

The suspect is described as a black man about 6'2" and driving a black van.

