Temporary: New Judges appointed to take over for those in corruption probe

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Two temporary judges have been appointed to the bench to replace those connected in the Cuyahoga County corruption probe. They'll start there new jobs Monday, Sept.. 27th.

Retired Judge R. Patrick Kelly will fill in for Judge Steven Terry and retired Judge William Coyne will fill in for Judge Bridget McCaferty.

McCaferty and Terry both pleaded not guilty and are currently out on bond but on suspension. Both are accused of making rulings at the request of former Auditor Frank Russo.

McCaferty and Terry will still be collecting a paycheck while on leave. Each make $121,000 a year and will stay on the payroll until - if and when - they are found guilty.

The fill-in judges will earn $60 a hour.

