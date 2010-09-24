No Trial?: Why wouldn't Frank Russo want to go to trial?

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Why would former Cuyahoga County Auditor Frank Russo plead guilty to corruption charges and accept a nearly 22 year prison sentence? Why not go to trial?

It's a question that has led to a lot of speculation. Does he have a deal to get out early? Will he ask for less time behind bars? 19 Action News has uncovered Russo's plea agreement and found answers.

Frank Russo had little to say after pleading guilty in federal court, leaving in a driving rain. But his plea deal says plenty.

The deal was signed a day before it was filed, and likely came after weeks of negotiations according to Marshall Law professor and former Federal Public Defender Jonathan Witmer -Rich. He analyzed the Russo plea deal, what's known as a C1C agreement and says it's iron clad, no way for Frank to be sprung early. 262 months means 262 months.

Witmer-Rich also says "there is no argument to be had at sentencing at this point when you've entered this type of agreement." Russo spent a lot of time at his plea listing the dozens of medications he's on, and that he's got an elderly mother, and his family's health problems. Could he argue for hardship. " That's the kind of thing you can argue in a different case but not when you've entered a C1C agreement" says Witmer

While the Russo plea agreement doesn't leave Frank a lot of wiggle room it buys him some protection from more charges. In one area, Frank and the government agree that not every fact that the government could prove at trial is spelled out. Nor are all of the crimes Frank committed. So he admits he's a bigger crook than we thought. But he won't be charged for it.

Federal sentencing guidelines spell out the punishment.

Russo's crimes began at level 14, a 15 to 21 month sentence. But went up and up because there were multiple bribes, involving elected officials and were valued at between a million and two and a half million dollars.

By pleading and with good time credit, he'll do about 18 years. He faced 30 to life.

