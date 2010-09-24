Back Again: Doctor convicted of murdering his wife wants new trial

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A local doctor just went to prison for poisoning his wife but now says he wants a new trial.

Dr. Yazeed Essa was convicted of poisoning his wife to death.After the trial, jurors spoke about their guilty verdict saying "there was no dispute that he gave her the pills, and it couldn't be disputed." There was no question that Yazeed Essa gave his wife a pill laced with cyanide. He even went on the run around the world.

But now, Essa is appealing and lists why he thinks prosecutors cheated. He's even ignored a challenge from his wife's family.

Essa says he didn't get a fair trial and that prosecutors told the jury he had girlfriends and a sexually transmitted disease. He also complains prosecutors made deals with two men who both said Essa admitted he did it. One of those guys, his brother.

The jurors had no doubt about his guilt but Essa claims the judge was unfair letting the jury hear certain things and that there wasn't enough evidence anyway. "We saw it all in a different way and we discussed it…we worked with the facts that we had and you know common sense" said one of the jurors.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say there was plenty of evidence.

According to Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Steve Dever "since this is a circumstantial case and since we could not determine where the poison was purchased it was necessary to prepare a compelling case before, during and after the homicide.

Essa got 20-years to life in prison. He's even arguing he should get credit for time served when he was locked up overseas in Cyprus, waiting to be brought back to the United States.

The cocky killer is now desperate.

