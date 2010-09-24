Police rescue man hanging from bridge, reopen freeway

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - Police rescued a man who was hanging from a bridge along I-71 northbound at W. 130th Street.

The freeway was shut down in both directions for about one hour starting at 5 p.m.

Traffic was backed up northbound starting at W.150th and southbound at Dennison.

The man was rescued and taken by EMS to be checked out.

No word as to what sparked the incident or the man's identity at this time.

