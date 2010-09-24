Cleveland's Ingenuity Festival

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ingenuity Festival runs opens with a parade starting at Playhouse Square at 4 p.m. Friday and continues until 1 a.m. Saturday, then noon Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday, then noon to 5 p.m. Sunday on the subway level of the Detroit-Superior bridge.

Free admission

Thousands of ideas

Hundreds of artists, musicians, and performers

Dozens of new technologies

Two sides of town and one bridge to connect it all

Ingenuity 2010 is going to be one of the more talked about events this year. With literally hundreds of live performances, exhibits, and interactive technology displays, there's something for everyone

Go to www.ingenuitycleveland.com for more information.

