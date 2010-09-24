Spokeo: Is it an invasion of privacy?

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You may not have heard of it but you're probably on it. Spokeo is a website that's collecting all kinds of information about you and posting it for all to see.
Think of it as white pages on steroids, drinking Redbull and eating bag of sugar. It uses things like your Facebook/Twitter pages, websites that you've filled out information on, e-mail addresses that you're associated with, and that's just for starters.
There is a way to take yourself off of Spokeo but you have to look for the very tiny "privacy" word at the bottom of the page.
