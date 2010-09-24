Be Aware: Better Business Bureau warns about bad roofers

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In the last year alone, the Better Business Bureau has received thousands of complaints about bad roofing jobs. Several unsatisfied customers have complained about one specific company that never completed some roof repairs but got away with the these consumer's insurance checks.

Storms can cause a lot of damage to your home. Many homeowners require roof repairs after severe weather hits their community. And, unfortunately they are preyed on by storm chasers and other door-to-door salesmen who offer deals on repairing the home's roof.



"People coming in from other states in unmarked trucks. They'll give you the best deal. They'll take whatever the insurance company will pay. Unfortunately, these are people who weren't here before the storm and they won't be here afterwards either."



Fred Elsberry with the Better Business Bureau says in the last year, they've received more than 7,600 complaints about roofing companies. This summer, they received hundreds of complaints about a company

called American Shingle & Siding Inc.



"They didn't have people who actually put roofs on. They had to subcontract that people who were real roofers. Consequently, they oversold and were unable to deliver. Hundreds of people have paid their money and won't ever get their roofs repaired by this company."



If you're ever in need of a roof repair, there are some steps to take to avoid becoming a victim of a roofing scam.



"Contact your insurance company first. You'd be surprised how much help you can get from them."



Next, find out if the roofing company is reliable and trustworthy by looking them up on the BBB's website. Also ask the contractor for references and check to make sure they're licensed. Get at least three bids but don't always go for the cheapest deal. Finally, make sure everything is in writing. Pay close attention to payment terms and any warranties and guarantees.

